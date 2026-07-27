Paul Wesley talks about secret wedding to Natalie Kuckenburg

American celebrity Paul Wesley touched upon his marriage to internet personality Natalie Kuckenburg in a recent media appearance. The Vampire Diaries actor opened up during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight at the 2026 San Diego Comic-Con, following the announcement of his marriage to the 26-year-old last month.

Paul Wesley revealed that he eloped because the wedding was a last-minute decision. Continuing his discussion with Entertainment Tonight, the 44-year-old remarked, “I just got married, yeah, eloped.”

The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actor added, “We were planning a big wedding, and then we were like, ‘Let’s just get legally married.’”

“We were waiting for a cancellation at the Santa Barbara courthouse because it’s such a beautiful courthouse,” Paul Wesley continued, explaining that the location “was booked out for three months, and we found a cancellation the night before.”

“Natalie is so amazing,” stated the actor; the pair were first linked in 2022 and got engaged in July of last year. “She found a dress that day, and then we ended up literally doing everything, hiring the photographer.”

Excitedly, the actor concluded, “Everything was [done] the day before, and it was so special because—because it was so spontaneous, it made it more special. It was just us and our dog. It was amazing.”