Paul Wesley: The Vampire Diaries star signs The Buccaneers season 3

Deadline reports that Paul Wesley, star of The Vampire Diaries, will be joining the cast of The Buccaneers for its third season. The 43-year-old actor will play Frank in the Apple TV+ historical drama, which is based on Edith Wharton’s final unfinished novel.

His character is described as an endearing yet enigmatic stranger whose abrupt arrival in the lives of Nan and Mrs St. George rocks their world. Earlier this week, set images of Christina Hendricks (Patty St. George) and Paul Wesley (born Paweł Tomasz Wasilewski) appeared online, indicating that production for the third season is officially underway.

The logline for the upcoming season reads:

“Our Buccaneers are fighting back. And they’re doing it together. When they arrived in England, they were all navigating their first loves. Now, they’re looking for the loves of their lives, and with a new and enigmatic Duke at the helm, Tintagel is also facing an uncertain future. If polite English society thought our American girls rocked the boat, this new bad-boy Duke is about to sink the ship.”