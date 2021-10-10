Pavilion Pakistan true representation of our country, says Dr Arif Alvi

DUBAI: Pavilion Pakistan is a beautiful mix of different cultures, ethnicities and civilizations, said President Dr Arif Alvi as he paid a visit to Dubai Expo 2020, which he felt was the true representation of Pakistani culture.

During his interaction with the media persons following formal inauguration of the Pakistan Pavilion, here at the Dubai Expo 2020, President Alvi said the country is providing the grounds that serve as a crucible for a future of immense opportunities for growth.

Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan Pavilion is the true representation of cultural coexistance and gave the ‘best flavour of Pakistan’ for the outside world.

The President Office tweeted the event and the president’s visit yesterday noting he inaugurated the Pakistan Pavalion.

Dr Alvi lauded the work of artists who turned the pavilion into a mega piece of art.

Earlier, the president along with Begum Samina Alvi inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion, themed as ‘Hidden Treasure’.

Presidential ordinance to amend NAB law challenged in LHC

The president visited different sections of the Pakistan Pavilion and appreciated the creative display of the pavilion showcasing the unexplored riches of the country.

He interacted with artists Rashid Rana and Nisar Malik, and curator Noor Jahan Bilgrami for the beautiful artistic melange of culture, history and craft.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!