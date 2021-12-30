‘Pawri girl’ Dananeer Mobeen speaks up on dealing with online trolls

Actor Dananeer Mobeen – known as Pawri Girl – stated that she looks towards the positive side when being trolled or reading negative comments against her.

The Sinf-e-Aahan star spoke about how she dealt with negative statements and trolling in an interview with a news agency.

The celebrity, when being questioned about the matter, said that she has those things which Almighty Allah has written in her destiny.

“I received what Almighty Allah had written in my destiny,” she said as quoted in the report. “You cannot question anyone about what he/she possesses because you are not capable of giving anyone anything or snatching it.”

The social media influencer further said that she tends to focus on the positive side of things as there is a lot of love even when there is hate and negativity around the people.

Dananeer Mobeen stated that she learned that it was heartbreaking to see people making statements against those who are under the spotlight.

She said that when her image from the serial Sinf-e-Aahan made rounds on social, a lot of people began trolling and terming her ‘parchi’ to which she questioned that what kind of ‘parchi’ are they talking about since she did not have any family ties with celebrities Humayun Saeed or Sana Shahnawaz.

She said that she enjoys the support of her family who absorbs all the negativities before they reach her.

