Pawri girl Dananeer’s latest video goes viral

Dananeer Mobeen, who rose to stardom with her ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’ video, is winning hearts on social media with her cover of Punjab Nahi Jaungi song Ae Dil.

Released back in 2017, the song is a duet by singers Shiraz Uppal and India’s Jonita Gandhi. Shakeel Sohail penned the lyrics of the heart touching song while Uppal himself was the composer.

The social media celebrity posted the video on her Instagram profile and tagged Shiraz Uppal.

“Khoya jo tu, houga maera kya? This melodious song from one of my favourite Pakistani films, Punjab Nahi Jaungi! Ae dil,” she captioned the video with the lyrics of the beautiful melody.

Dananeer‘s cover has become a hit as it has at least 537,520 views with 101,366 likes.

Apart from the fans, several celebrities have praised her singing talent as well.

Actress Yumna Zaidi called Dananeer her nightingale to which the latter said she loves her.

Takes social media by storm with Bruno Mars song cover

Earlier, she took Instagram by storm with the cover of Bruno Mars hit song Talking To The Moon. The viral video got 516,945 views with 73,679 likes and counting.

Dananeer is one of the most popular celebrities on Instagram with 1.6 million followers and counting.