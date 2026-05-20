Payel Sarkar opens up about Bengali film industry politics

Indian actress Payel Sarkar recently shared her experiences in the Bengali film industry, disclosing that she was abruptly dropped from countless projects at the last minute, a type of accusation that has surfaced frequently in recent years.

The 42-year-old actress acknowledged during the conversation that politics and the film industry are connected but argued that politics shouldn’t control the industry. Payel Sarkar claimed that those who are genuinely deserving have been pushed against the wall as a result of excessive political influence, adding, “This ought not to have occurred.”

The well-known Prem Amar star said, “I have been acting here for the last 20 years, and I have worked with many big names. So I have seen the industry from a young age and have also seen the changes in the industry, so I know the difference very well.”

Reflecting on how projects were offered to her, she revealed, “I feel bad saying this now, but I have also been a victim of this. I know how projects were offered at the last minute by a big production house and then pulled out 2-3 times. I was going to read the script, and I get a call saying that it is not happening today, and I will let you know when it will happen next time.”

Payel Sarkar further claimed that she doesn’t want to name those involved because it no longer matters, noting that it occurred not just once, but on many occasions. In addition, she made it public that she was frequently approached for projects and later dropped but emphasized that she had never asked for sympathy regarding the matter.