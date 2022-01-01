PBS data shows inflation declines in December 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Saturday shared that inflation has witnessed a slight decrease in the month of December 2021 to stand at 12.28 percent, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the PBS, inflation increased by 12.3 percent on a year-on-year basis in December 2021 as compared to an increase of 11.5 percent in the previous month and 8.0 percent in December 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, however, it said that inflation decreased by -0.02 percent in December 2021 as compared to an increase of three percent in the previous month and a decrease of -0.7 percent in December 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, the prices of commodities that went down in December 2021 included pulse Masoor 8.64 percent, pulse Mash 6.58 percent, cooking oil 6.02 percent, pulse Gram 5.27 percent, fruits 4.81 percent, gram whole 4.71 percent, besan 3.17 percent, milk 2.83 percent, pulse Moong 2.75 percent, mustard oil 2.71 percent, vegetable Ghee 1.79 percent, fish 1.54 percent and rice 0.90 percent.

The food items that decreased included tomatoes 49.74 percent, vegetables 25.73 percent, potatoes 19.76 percent, chicken 18.34 percent, onions 17.8 percent, sugar 9.22 percent, eggs 3.03 percent and Gur 1.28 percent.

The PBS further shared details of non-food items that saw an increase that included electricity charges 14.21 percent, footwear 9.22 percent, electrical appliances 7.75 percent, woolen readymade garments 4.08 percent, woolen cloth 3.31 percent, washing soap or detergents or match Box 2.79 percent, carpets 2.74 percent, cleaning and laundering 2.07 percent, motor vehicle accessories 1.90 percent, furniture and furnishing 1.29 percent, construction input items 1.07 percent and hosiery 1.01 percent.

The non-food items that saw a decline in prices included liquefied hydrocarbons 4.19 percent and motor fuel 0.13 percent.

