PC receives 12 EoIs for FESCO privatization: Adviser

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the prime minister on privatization Muhammad Ali, has said that the Privatization Commission (PC) has received 12 expressions of interest (EOIs) from prospective investors seeking to acquire a 51pc stake of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

The EOIs have been submitted by four foreign investors including three Turkish, one Chinese and eight local investors.

The Chairman Privatization Commission welcomed the interest shown by leading business groups in entering the power distribution sector.

“This is an important milestone in the privatization of Discos,” said Muhammad Ali.

In the next stage of the process, the EOIs and Statements of Qualification (SOQs) submitted by interested parties will undergo a comprehensive evaluation against the approved prequalification criteria.

Applicants meeting the prescribed requirements will be invited to the next stage of the process, where they will be granted access to the Virtual Data Room (VDR) to conduct detailed buy-side due diligence.

The Fesco is among the three electricity distribution companies in Disco Batch-I privatization, alongside Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

The deadlines for submission of EOIs for Gepco and Iesco are August 21 and September 7, 2026, respectively.

Adviser on privatization said that the privatization will ensure decrease in line losses and financial stability plus providing better services to power consumers.

He said the privatization commission would ensure an open, transparent and competitive privatization process, undertaken in the public interest and for the government’s power-sector reform agenda.