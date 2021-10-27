Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Salah Uddin

PCAA approves Winter Schedule 2021-22

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has given approval to the Winter Schedule 2021-22 of the national and foreign airlines, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PCAA stated in a notification, “In order to ensure continuity of flight operation and convenience of travelling passengers, Competent Authority i.e. DG CAA has decided that, Winter Schedule 2021-22 (Overflying/Landing) of all Schedule Airlines who have outstanding dues payable to PCAA against their flights operations would be granted approval till 30th November, 2021.”

The authority further stated that more flight approvals will be processed after the airlines cleared all outstanding dues by November 15.

It has been warned that the PCAA reserves the right to revoke the flight approval of airline not complying with the timeline for clearing outstanding dues.

