PCAA fire assistant nabbed for ‘laundering money’ from Islamabad airport

KARACHI: A Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) fire assistant has been arrested by the Airports Security Force (ASF) for laundering money at Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A PCAA fire assistant was arrested by ASF officials at the Islamabad airport for allegedly laundering money besides the recovery of foreign currency worth over Rs17.2 million including 70,000 euros, 56,500 riyals and 8,000 dirhams from his possession.

The PCAA spokesperson said that Gulnawaz Abbasi has assisted two passengers to undergo rapid PCR tests for COVID-19 before their departure to Dubai.

The PCAA employee was arrested by ASF personnel when he was going from international air travel to the departure lounge.

It was learnt that Gulnawaz Abbasi wanted to hand over the foreign currency to Dubai passengers.

The spokesperson said that Abbasi was a contractual employee of the aviation authority who has been suspended following his criminal activity, adding that the accused misused his service pass to facilitate the culprits.

