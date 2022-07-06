PCAA reduces perks of retired employees

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has reduced the perks, medical and other allowances of the retired employees, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A notification was issued by the PCAA which stated that the special grant for the retired employees for constructing their houses has been ended. The authority cut pensions of retired additional directors up to Rs30,000.

The decision for cutting the perks of the retired workers was taken by the PCAA board in its 192nd session. The medical facility was ended for parents and children of the retired employees.

On June 29, it was learnt that the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) applied a cut on the pension of its retired employees.

The retired additional directors of executive group 7 faced a cut in their pensions and the decision was taken by the board of directors of the PCAA.

“Director-General CAA Khaqan Murtaza suggested a cut in the pension,” they said.

A spokesman for the aviation authority has, however, denied reports of a cut in pension despite sharing documentary proof with him.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had approved a 15 per cent increase in the salaries of government employees and a 5 per cent hike in pensions for the next fiscal year 2022-23.

