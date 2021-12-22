PCAA to deduct employees’ salaries to help children rehabilitation centre

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has asked its employees to submit donations for the financial assistance of a rehabilitation centre for children with neuromuscular disorders, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A notification was issued in this regard that sought employees for their voluntary participation to help Al-Shifa Trust-run Special School and Rehabilitation Centre for children inflicted with neuromuscular disorders like cerebral palsy and down syndrome in particular.

It reads that Al-Shifa Trust is running a school and rehabilitation centre at Terminal-2 Road, Jinnah International Airport Karachi and extending welfare to the community in general and special education and therapeutic services to the children.

The PCAA employees were contributing their monthly donations from salaries from Rs50 to Rs1,000 since July 2011 and they have been asked for workers’ willingness to participate in the noble cause.

According to the notification, the deduction from salaries will come into effect from January 19, 2022. It further directed unwilling employees to forward their details to concerned unit heads before December 27.

