PCB announces Pakistan’s domestic cricket schedule for 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the schedule for domestic cricket tournaments for the year 2025.

During the ongoing year, the domestic cricketer will be headlined three first-class tournaments, including more than 100 multi-day red-ball games, as per a statement by the PCB.

The PCB has also turned its focus towards the white-ball tournaments and will organise a 50-over List-A event, three T20 and one non-first-class three-day tournament.

The U15 and U17 tournaments, Champions U19 One-Day Cup and three-day Trophy have also been introduced in Pakistan’s domestic cricket setup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is set to hold a total of 21 domestic, age-group and pathways tournaments throughout 2025, including 131 first-class, 3,7 50-over List-A and 119 T20 matches.

“Additionally, the club, age-group, schools, colleges and universities tournaments are set to yield more than 10,000 matches across the country, further creating opportunities for emerging cricketers,” as per the PCB.

Men’s domestic Tournaments

January-February – President’s Trophy Grade-I (first-class)

March – National T20 Cup

April-May – President’s Trophy Grade-II (non-first-class three-day)

April-May – Pakistan Super League 10

September-October – Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

September-October – Champions four-day Cup (first-class)

November-December – President’s Cup Grade-I (50-over List-A)

December – Champions T20 Cup

Age-group and Pathways Tournaments

January-June – National Club Championship (Grade-I and II)

February – National U15 One-Day Tournament

February – National U17 One-day Tournament

February-April – Challenge League Senior (two-day)

April – Challenge U19 One-day Cup (Intra-District)

May – Regional Inter-District U19

May-June – Regional Inter-District Senior Tournament

June-July-August – Regional U19 Academies

September – National U19 Cup (Inter-regional)

October-November – Champions U19 One-day Cup and three-day Trophy

September-October – Inter-Schools Tournament

October-November – Inter-Colleges Tournament

November – Inter-University Tournament