PSL10 player draft moved to Lahore from Gwadar

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 player draft will now be held in Lahore instead of picturesque port city of Gwadar, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

According to the PCB, the PSL 10 player draft will now take place on 13 January at Huzoori Bagh, Lahore fort in Lahore. The event has been moved from the earlier announced venue, Gwadar, due to unforeseen logistical challenges.

The PSL 2025 Trophy Tour scheduled in March will now feature Gwadar as a key location on its route across Pakistan.

Earlier, the PCB had announced Gwadar as a host city for the PSL 10 player draft which was initially scheduled for January 11, 2025.

Read More: Player retentions announced for HBL PSL 10

The registration and trade window for foreign players for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 was opened by the PCB earlier this month.

As per the pick order announced, Lahore Qalandars will have the opportunity of the first pick in the platinum category, followed by Karachi Kings.

Quetta Gladiators will have the third pick while Peshawar Zalmi will make the fourth in the player draft for the hotly-anticipated PSL 10.

Read More: THESE foreign players have signed up for PSL 10 player draft

As per the PCB, Multan Sultans will make the fifth pick in the platinum category while Islamabad United will make the last pick in the category.

It’s worth noting that the six franchises, on January 4, revealed their retentions ahead of the Players Draft for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

Each franchise was allowed a maximum of eight player retentions from their previous squad. Three franchises made full use of the retentions except Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi – who retained seven players each.