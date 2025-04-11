Two terrorists gunned down in Lower Dir IBO

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed two terrorists including most-wanted Khawariji Hafeezullah in Lower Dir, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the wanted Khawariji with the head bounty of Rs 10 million was gunned down during exchange of fire in Timergara Dir.

The Pakistan army media wing stated the terrorists were involved in attacks on innocent civilians and security forces.

Earlier, 11 khawarij were killed during IBOs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“On 26-27 March 2025, eleven Khwarij were killed by the security forces in four separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province”, the ISPR said.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, five khwarij were killed.

In a second operation conducted in same general area, three more khwarij were successfully neutralized by own troops.

In another encounter that took place in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, own troops effectively neutralized two khwarij.

In fourth operation conducted by the Security Forces in general area Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan District, one kharji was killed.

ISPR further stated Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed kharij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.