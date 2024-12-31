THESE foreign players sign up for PSL 10 player draft

LAHORE: A total of 22 overseas players have registered for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 draft so far as New Zealand’s veterans Martin Guptil and Tim Souhtee are the latest players to sign up, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

It is pertinent to mention here that so far 22 foreign players have made themselves for the PSL draft set to be held in Gwadar city of Balochistan on January 11, 2025.

The registration and trade window for foreign players for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 was opened by the PCB earlier this month.

As per the pick order announced, Lahore Qalandars will have the opportunity of the first pick in the platinum category, followed by Karachi Kings.

Quetta Gladiators will have the third pick while Peshawar Zalmi will make the fourth in the player draft for the hotly-anticipated PSL 10.

Read More: Star England cricketer signs up for PSL 10 draft

As per the PCB, Multan Sultans will make the fifth pick in the platinum category while Islamabad United will make the last pick in the category

Registered Foreign Players

Tim Southee (New Zealand), Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa), Matthew Short (Australia), Gudakesh Motie (West Indies), Alex Hales (England), Luke Wood (England), Sean Abbott (Australia), Alex Carey (Australia), Usman Khawaja(Australia), Corbin Bosh (South Africa), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Colin Munro (New Zealand), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England), Tom Curran (England), David Willey(England), Dawid Malan (England), Jason Roy (England), Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Sikandar Raza.