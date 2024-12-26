Star England cricketer signs up for PSL 10 draft

The former world No.1 T20I batter from England David Malan, joined his countrymen Jason Roy, Tom Curran and David Willey as he signed up for Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 draft, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Thursday.

David Malan has represented Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United and Multan Sultans in previous seasons of the PSL. He started his PSL journey with Peshawar Zalmi before moving to Islamabad United and represented Multan Sultans in the PSL 2024.

David Malan is the sixth international player to sign up for the forthcoming 10th edition of the PSL, following Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe, Tom Curran, David Willey, and Jason Roy of England, Usman Khawaja of Australia, and Mustafizur Rehman of Bangladesh.

The former World No.1 T20I batter had announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2024 as he last represented England at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.In his international career, David Malan played 114 matches – 22 Tests, 30 ODIs and 62 T20Is – across all formats. He amassed 4,416 runs at an average of 37.74, including eight centuries and 31 fifties.

The PCB had earlier announced that the player draft for the PSL 10 will be held in Gwadar city of Balochistan on January 11, 2025.

The registration and trade window for foreign players for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 was opened by the PCB earlier this month.

As per the pick order announced on Monday, Lahore Qalandars will have the opportunity of the first pick in the platinum category, followed by Karachi Kings.

Quetta Gladiators will have the third pick while Peshawar Zalmi will make the fourth in the player draft for the hotly-anticipated PSL 10.

As per the PCB, Multan Sultans will make the fifth pick in the platinum category while Islamabad United will make the last pick in the category