Gwadar to host PSL 10 player draft

LAHORE: The port city of Gwadar in Balochistan will host the player draft for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL-10), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

“The decision to choose Gwadar was made with the aim of taking the popular sport among the people in that part of the province and inspire the next generations to take up cricket as a professional sport,” the PCB said in a statement.

The ceremony that kicks off the PSL-10 festivities will take place on Saturday, 11 January 2025.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Gwadar’s stunning coastline and strategic importance represent the heart of Pakistan’s economic future. “By hosting the PSL player draft here (Gwadar), we aim to highlight its cultural and economic significance while celebrating the unity cricket brings to our nation,” he added.

“I look forward to welcoming all the franchises and the relevant stakeholders to the beautiful city of Gwadar on 11 January as we take an exciting step towards marking the start of the 10th edition of Pakistan’s biggest sporting extravaganza.”

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said, “It gives me great pride in announcing Gwadar as the host city for the PSL player draft. This initiative reflects our commitment to expanding PSL’s reach to every corner of Pakistan and showcasing the beauty of Pakistan to the world.”

“PSL is more than a cricket league to passionate fans of Pakistan, it’s a celebration of Pakistan’s passion, diversity, and talent. The Player Draft taking place in Gwadar is a step towards inspiring young cricketers from Balochistan and other cities of the country to dream big.”

The relegation process and retention of players will be announced at the end of December.