PCB chairman elections to be held on June 28

ISLAMABAD: The election of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman will be held on June 28, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PCB Board of Governors suggested by Najam Sethi has been rejected and a new Board of Governors is constituted.

The new Board of Governors includes Larkana, Dera Murad Jamali, Hyderabad, Bahawalpur, National Bank, State Bank, Sui Northern and Sui Southern.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif nominated former chairman Muhammad Zaka Ashraf and Advocate Supreme Court Mustafa Ramday as members of the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The notification, issued yesterday, stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in the capacity of PCB patron-in-chief, has nominated Ashraf and Ramday as members of the PCB’s Board of Governors.

Earlier, the federal government de-notified the management committee of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headed by Najam Sethi, confirmed Federal Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari.

The ministry also said that all the affairs of the PCB have been handed over to the Election Commissioner Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, barring Najam Sethi from making any decisions.

It is pertinent to mention here that Najam Sethi announced to withdraw his nomination for the position of PCB Chairman through a tweet, stating that he did not want to become a cause of conflict between Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Mian Shahbaz Sharif.