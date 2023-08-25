PCB chief’s election to take place next week, LHC told

LAHORE: The election for the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will take place next week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) told Friday.

The LHC bench heard a plea seeking the removal of Zaka Ashraf as PCB management committee chairman.

During the hearing, the court inquired Zaka Ashraf’s lawyer about the date of the PCB chairman election.

To this, Ashraf’s lawyer told the court that the election schedule would be presented in the court next week and PCB chief elections would take place in the same week.

The LHC issued notices to the federal government, secretary ECP and adjourned the hearing.

The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination on Tuesday sought the removal of Zaka Ashraf as Chairman Management Committee of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for “being appointed on political basis”.

The Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination has penned down a letter to Principal Secretary to caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar, seeking removal of Zaka Ashraf as Chairman PCB Management Committee.

The letter cited a notification of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), stating: “To ensure immediate termination of services of all heads of the institutions appointed on political basis and to send all such cases to the commission for approval of termination or otherwise”.

The ministry also sought removal of Peer Syed Ahmed Nawaz Shah as chairman Federal Land Commission.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zaka Ashraf, who was being supported by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), assumed the charge of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman on July 6.