PCB denies NOC to Naseem Shah for The Hundred 2024

LAHORE: In a move to manage workload of national cricket team players, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly denied the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to fast bowler Naseem Shah to play The Hundred cricket league, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The PCB decision to deny the NOC will deprive the fast bowler of around Rs 45 million as he was signed by Birmingham Phoenix team for £125,000.

According to sources, a decision has been made as a preventive measure ahead of the crucial matches of the World Test Championship after reviewing the application submitted by the Pakistani cricketer for the NOC.

The application was dismissed to protect him from injuries since he plays in all three formats for the national team and faced some fitness challenges last year.

Naseem recently underwent successful surgery to treat his shoulder injury in October 2023, which ruled him out of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Following the surgery, doctors advised the young pacer to rest and undergo rehabilitation for four to six weeks before returning to the field. This injury kept him out of action for at least three to four months.

In the 46th over of Pakistan’s second game against India at the Asia Cup 2023 in September, Naseem walked off the field due to an injury during the reserve day organized for that game.

Soon after, the PCB issued a press release stating that he was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament due to an injury to a muscle just below his bowling shoulder.