PCB explains Wahab's role amid women's team changes

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has cleared the air on former pacer Wahab Riaz’s role following the reports of his appointment as a consultant of the national women’s team.

The board’s spokesperson clarified that Wahab is currently working as a consultant with the board and is overseeing various departments.

Besides this, the 40-year-old has not been given any additional responsibilities, the spokesperson reiterated.

This comes after reports have emerged that he has been named as the consultant of Pakistan’s women’s team.

Currently, the women’s team is without a head coach after the conclusion of Muhammad Wasim’s tenure.

On Monday, November 3, PCB had officially parted ways with Muhammad Wasim, bringing an end to his tenure following a disappointing World Cup 2025 campaign.

The development was confirmed by the board on Monday through an official press release, stating that the search for a new head coach is already underway.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the completion of Mohammad Wasim’s tenure as Head Coach of the Pakistan National Women’s Cricket Team,” the statement read.

“The process to appoint a new head coach is currently underway, and the announcement regarding his successor will be made in due course,” it added.

Wasim’s departure comes on the back of a winless World Cup run, where Pakistan finished at the bottom of the points table.

The team lost four of their seven matches, while three fixtures were washed out due to rain.

Following the team’s early exit, speculation had been rife that the PCB was considering changes in the coaching setup to revamp the women’s cricket structure ahead of future assignments.

In its statement, the PCB reiterated its long-term commitment to developing the women’s game in the country.

“The PCB remains committed to strengthening women’s cricket in Pakistan and ensuring the team receives the best possible support to achieve continued success on the international stage,” the board said.

Notably, Muhammad Wasim was appointed as the women’s team head coach ahead of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup in June 2024.