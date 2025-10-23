PCB grants NOCs to BBL 15 bound Pakistan players: reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players participating in the Big Bash League (BBL) 15.

Seven Pakistan cricketers, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan, are set to feature in the 15th edition of the tournament.

The development comes after the PCB had initially suspended the NOCs for players to participate in the overseas T20 leagues on 30 September 2025.

“With the approval of Chairman PCB, all No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players with respect to participation in leagues and other out-of-country tournaments are hereby put on hold until further orders,” the board had said.

However, the reason behind the decision was unknown, with reports stating that PCB wanted to link the NOCs to a performance-based system.

For the unversed, the BBL starts on 14th December, with major Pakistani stars like Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan set to feature in the league.

Earlier today, Sydney Sixers rolled out a grand welcome for Pakistan’s batting superstar Babar Azam, announcing the launch of a special fan zone titled “Babaristan” ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season.

The franchise made the announcement across its social media platforms with the caption, “Introducing Babaristan — A Fan Zone Like No Other,” sparking excitement among cricket fans both in Australia and Pakistan.

Babar’s inclusion has already created a wave of anticipation, with the Sixers’ fanbase preparing to turn sections of the stands into “Babaristan,” a symbolic nod to Pakistan’s deep-rooted cricket passion.

The upcoming edition of the tournament promises to be a star-studded affair, featuring 44 matches between December 14, 2025, and January 25, 2026.

The tournament opener will see the Perth Scorchers take on the Sydney Sixers in a blockbuster encounter at Perth Stadium.

Besides Babar, pacer Shaheen Afridi was picked by Brisbane Heat as the first overseas and platinum pick, while Mohammad Rizwan joined the Melbourne Renegades.

Haris Rauf will continue with the Melbourne Stars, Shadab Khan will represent the Sydney Thunder, Hasan Ali has joined the Adelaide Strikers, and all-rounder Hassan Khan will return to the Renegades.