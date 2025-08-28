PCB awards domestic contracts to 65 women cricketers

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has awarded domestic contracts to 65 women cricketers for the 2025-2026 season.

According to the PCB, 20 players have been placed in the Gold category, while 45 players are in the Silver category. The contracts will run from July 2025 to June 2026.

The list includes six international players and 23 Under-19 emerging players. The selection was carried out by members of the National Women’s Selection Committee, Asad Shafiq and Batool Fatima, based on performance, talent, and potential.

The PCB also confirmed that more players will have the opportunity to earn contracts through strong performances in domestic tournaments.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the new men’s central contracts for the upcoming year, expanding the list from 27 players to 30, while demoting star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

According to the PCB, players have been placed in Categories B, C, and D based on performance, with 10 players in each group. The board has abolished Category A, which previously included top performers.

As a result, star batter Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan have been moved down from Category A to Category B.

Joining them in Category B are Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Saim Ayub, and Salman Ali Agha.

Category C features Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan, Hasan Nawaz, and Noman Ali.

Category D includes Shan Masood, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza, Khurram Shehzad, and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Among the 12 new players awarded central contracts this year are Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, and Sufiyan Muqeem.

The PCB stated that the restructuring of the central contracts aims to reward consistent performers while creating opportunities for emerging talent.