PCB imposes two-year ban on Hamza Nazar

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a two-year ban on domestic cricketer Hamza Nazar from participating in all domestic and international cricket activities.

He has also been fined PKR one million.

The disciplinary action follows an inquiry into information provided by Hamza Nazar while applying for a visa through the PCB. The inquiry found that he had failed to disclose complete and accurate information, provided misleading information and withheld material facts during the application process.

The PCB constituted a three-member inquiry committee. The committee provided Hamza Nazar with an opportunity to present his position and respond to the matters under consideration.

After hearing his explanation, reviewing the available information and taking all relevant circumstances into account, the committee submitted its findings and recommendations to the PCB.

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Following a detailed review of the committee’s findings, the PCB decided to suspend Hamza Nazar from all forms of domestic and international cricket for a period of two years and impose a fine of PKR one million.

The PCB takes matters involving misrepresentation, non-disclosure and the submission of misleading information extremely seriously. Such conduct is inconsistent with the standards of honesty, professionalism and responsibility expected from individuals associated with Pakistan cricket.

The PCB will not allow any individual to tarnish the reputation of the Board, Pakistan cricket or the millions of supporters who follow and cherish the game.