PCB introduces new formula for selection committee formation

LAHORE: After making notable changes in the national side’s management, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the formation of a new selection committee.

According to sources, the committee includes renowned former cricketers Mohammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq, and esteemed coaches Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten.

Additionally, captain of the relevant format will also play integral roles in the selection committee.

It is worth noting that former cricketers Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq were recently removed from Pakistan’s selection committee.

Reacting to his removal from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee, former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz has asserted that he did not “want to be part of the blame games.”

“My time serving as a member of selection committee for PCB comes to an end. I just want people to know that I have served the game I love with faith and sincerity and have given 100 percent for the betterment of Pakistan cricket,” he wrote in a post on X on Wednesday.

The reshuffle in the selection committee came weeks after Pakistan’s early exit from the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024.