PCB management committee gets three months extension

ISLAMABAD: The tenure of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee has been extended for next three months, ARY News reported.

According to notification issued by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), the tenure of PCB management committee has been extended however the committee will have limited authority.

The notification stated that PCB management committee will neither make any high-level appointment nor any major decisions related to policy whereas the committee will carry out just the day-to-day affairs of the cricket board.

Earlier, in an interview with ARY News, Zaka Ashraf said the prime minister has the power to retain him as the PCB chief or not. However, he added that he maintained the reputation of the Pakistani team earlier and can still do so.

“I don’t want to take the morale of the team management and coaches down. I wish the best for anyone including Najam Sethi if appointed as the PCB chairmanship by the prime minister.”

“However, the appointment and ouster should be made in an honorable way, otherwise, it would damage the reputation of the board. We should work for the betterment of the cricket by setting aside our differences.”