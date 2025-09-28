PCB 'files' complaint with ICC against Arshdeep Singh

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh for allegedly making obscene gestures towards spectators after the Pakistan–India Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 21.

According to sources, the PCB maintained that Arshdeep’s behaviour was unethical, violated the ICC Code of Conduct, and “brought the game into disrepute.” The board has urged the ICC to take strict disciplinary action against the left-arm pacer.

The controversy follows a similar episode earlier in the tournament when Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav was found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

Yadav had made politically charged remarks alluding to military tensions between India and Pakistan after their group match on September 14.

The ICC issued a reprimand, warning him to refrain from political statements in the future, following a complaint by the PCB.

Meanwhile, PCB officials confirmed that the board is also preparing to appeal against the sanction imposed on Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf, who was fined 30% of his match fee for a gesture deemed inappropriate by the match referee.

“That’s correct,” a senior PCB official told Geo News, adding that the board and team management are awaiting the ICC’s official announcement but intend to challenge the decision.

With emotions running high on and off the field, disciplinary issues have cast a shadow over the much-anticipated Asia Cup, where Pakistan and India are set to face off in their first-ever final on Sunday in Dubai.