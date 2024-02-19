PCB no longer under IPC’s domain  

LAHORE: The affairs of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have been withdrawn from Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) and transferred to Cabinet Division, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a notification issued today, the cricket board will now run directly under Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and will no longer be answerable to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

Furthermore, the notification stated IPC Secretary will not be a member of PCB’s Board of Governors.

The development came after Mohsin Naqvi was elected unopposed as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

The elections were held at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore, where Punjab’s caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi was elected unopposed as the 37th chief of the PCB. Naqvi will serve as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman for three years.

Following the resignation of Zaka Ashraf as PCB chairman, caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar appointed Shah Khawar as the election commissioner of the Cricket Board.

In January, after serving for at least seven months as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf stepped down from his position.

In a statement, Ashraf said he was working for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

However, expressing disappointment over the working conditions, he said he was unable to work amid such circumstances. “It’s not the prime minister’s prerogative to nominate new chairman,” he added.