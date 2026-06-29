LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approved a substantial increase in match fees for players participating in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as part of a series of key financial and administrative decisions for the 2026–27 fiscal year.

The decisions were taken during the 84th meeting of the PCB Board of Governors, chaired by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore.

In line with its vision of rewarding domestic performers, encouraging players to pursue cricket as a full-time profession, and enhancing the quality of domestic competitions, the Board approved an increase in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match fee from Rs30,000 to Rs100,000 per match. Match fees for reserve players have also been increased from Rs15,000 to Rs50,000.

The Board unanimously approved the surplus budget for the 2026–27 financial year and also sanctioned the budget for the 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). It further approved granting the PSL greater administrative and financial autonomy.

To strengthen the domestic cricket structure, the PCB decided to increase the domestic cricket budget from Rs3 billion to Rs4 billion.

The meeting also approved a new central contracts framework and revised payment mechanism, along with an increase in match fees for Pakistan national team players.

In support of women’s cricket, the Board approved the organisation and funding of Women’s One-Day and T20 tournaments.

The PCB also decided to raise the minimum monthly salary of regional ground staff to Rs42,000 and approved funding to make 12 additional cricket grounds operational across the country, along with enhanced human resource allocations.

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For infrastructure development, the Board allocated Rs6.7 billion for the upgradation of the National Bank Cricket Stadium and other cricket facilities. Funding was also approved for the installation of a biomechanics machine at the High Performance Centre in Lahore.

The Board of Governors also ratified the decisions taken during its previous meeting.

During the session, PCB Chief Financial Officer Javed Murtaza briefed members on the budget and financial projections for the new fiscal year.

The meeting was attended by Board members Anwar Ghani, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Ismail Qureshi, Sajjad Khokhar, Tanveer Ahmed, Adnan Malik, Zaheer Abbas, Additional Secretary Cabinet Division Mir Hassan Naqvi, Chief Operating Officer Sameer Ahmed, PSL CEO Salman Naseer, and other senior PCB officials.