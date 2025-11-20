PCB responds to rumours about final names of new PSL teams

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has responded to swirling rumours suggesting that Gilgit and Faisalabad have been finalised as the two new teams for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11.

Social media was abuzz on Wednesday with claims citing unnamed sources that the two cities had been officially selected.

However, the PCB strongly refuted these reports through a statement issued on Thursday. They clarified that the final decision on team names rests with the successful bidders.

“The PCB refutes news circulating in the media regarding the finalisation of the two city names for the new HBL PSL franchises,” the board said.

“The PCB would like to clarify that, as per the process, the successful bidders will have the right to choose a team name.”

Follow us on our Official WhatsApp channel

Earlier this month, the PCB had shortlisted six cities for consideration: Hyderabad, Sialkot, Muzaffarabad, Faisalabad, Gilgit, and Rawalpindi.

The cricket board reiterated that successful bidders will have the option to select their team from these six cities.

“The PCB is pleased to note and welcomes the growing interest in the acquisition of team franchise rights for two new teams for future editions of the HBL PSL,” the statement added.

The public advertisement inviting bids for the new franchises was published on November 15, 2025. The deadline for submitting technical proposals is December 15, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

The PCB also stressed that information from any other source should not be considered official.