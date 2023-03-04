PCB reveals list of overseas cricketers for Women’s League matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the list of star-studded overseas players that will play three Women’s League exhibition matches in Rawalpindi.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Amazons and Super Women – led by former skipper Bismah Maroof and all-rounder Nida Dar respectively – will play the matches amidst the PSL 8 fixtures on March 8, 10 and 11.

Get ready for the Amazons 🆚 Superwomen matches to #LevelPlayingField! The action begins on 8 March! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/9lBBQ5OnWp — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 2, 2023

The fixtures will be high octane as famous overseas women cricketers will be in action.

The list includes Tess Flintoff (Australia), Danni Wyatt (England), Laura Delany (England), Lauren Winfield-Hill (England), Tammy Beaumont (England), Maia Boucher (England), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Chamari Athapathu (Sri Lanka) and Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh).

10 foreign stars will be accompanied by 🇵🇰’s 20 elite players, 4 U19 players & 2 emerging cricketers. The playing line-ups will include a maximum of 4 & minimum of 3 foreign players & a minimum of 1 emerging or U19 player. Read more: https://t.co/4vkD7xjjN2#LevelPlayingField — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) March 4, 2023

The first match is going to be played to mark Women’s Day, whereas the second fixture is to raise breast cancer awareness. The final game is for empowering women through education.

SQUADS:

Super Women: Nida Dar (captain), Aimen Anwar, Chamari Athapathu, Danni Wyatt, Iram Javed, Jahanara Alam, Laura Wolvaardt, Lea Tahuhu, Syed Masooma Zahra, Muneeba Ali, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah and Tuba Hassan.

Related – Muneeba Ali becomes first Pakistani to score century in women’s T20Is

Amazons: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Areesha Noor, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Khan, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Kainat Imtiaz, Laura Delany, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Maia Maia Boucher, Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shams, Tammy Beaumont, Tess Flintoff and Umm-e-Hani.

⭐ 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫-𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐩𝐬 ⭐ 📢 Amazons and Super Women squads for the Women’s League exhibition matches Who are you most excited to see in action in Rawalpindi❓ Read more ➡️ https://t.co/WAbpRNY4m4#LevelPlayingField pic.twitter.com/a6dwzDKG4O — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 4, 2023

Comments