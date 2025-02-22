PCB seeks ICC’s clarification after Indian anthem played at Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sought an explanation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) following India’s national anthem was mistakenly played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The incident occurred during the high-voltage Australia-England clash in Champions Trophy 2025 on Saturday.

Prior to the start of the game, India’s national anthem briefly played for a second before being stopped. However, the video quickly went viral on social media.

After England’s anthem concluded, it was time for Australia’s anthem, but instead, a line from India’s anthem started playing.

Sources revealed that the error was due to the ICC, as the playlist for the Champions Trophy 2025 was prepared by the cricket governing body and included anthems of all eight participating teams, including India.

Notably, Indian team has not traveled to Pakistan and will be playing all their matches at neutral venues under the hybrid model.

During the 2024-2027 event cycle, all matches involving India in an event hosted in Pakistan will be played at a neutral venue, and in return all matches involving Pakistan in an event hosted by India will be played at a neutral venue.

This agreement applies to the 2025 men’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan, the 2025 women’s ODI World Cup in India, and the 2026 men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka,” the report read.

The hybrid model may also apply to the 2028 Women’s T20 World Cup, which has now been awarded to Pakistan and is the opening competition of the next ICC cycle.

The report added that the ICC has also said that it has no objection to the organisation of a triangular Twenty20 International tournament that includes India, Pakistan, and another Asian Full Member country (or an Associate Asian country to make it a quadrangular), provided that the competition is held at a neutral location.