PCB to announce T20 World Cup 2024 squad on THIS date

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday that the 15-member World Cup squad would be announced after the first T20 against England on May 22.

PCB Thursday announced the 18-member squad for the upcoming England and Ireland series.

The national selection committee has brought back Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Salman Ali Agha to the 18-player squad.

PCB selectors said that the squad will be reduced to 15 players for next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 after the first T20I at Leeds on May 22 to meet the ICC’s 24 May deadline.

Pakistan squad for Ireland and England series:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Iftikhar Ahmad, Usman Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Salman Ali Agha.