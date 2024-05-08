PCB to install floodlights at Quetta stadium for PSL matches

QUETTA: Interior Minister Naqvi announced the installation of floodlights at Nawab Akbar Bugti cricket stadium within three months in order to promote cricket in Balochistan.

“PCB will fulfil its promise to install floodlights by September. PSL matches will also arranged in Quetta after making the stadium up to the mark,” said Naqvi, who is also chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“Holding of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Quetta is being mulled over,” he said while addressing a press conference during his visit to Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti Cricket Stadium.

He said the PCB would also play its role in the promotion of cricket in Gwadar and Quetta.

کوئٹہ۔بگٹی سٹیڈیم میں فلڈ لائٹس لگیں گی۔ میچ ہوں گے چیئرمین پی سی بی محسن نقوی کا 3 ماہ میں بگٹی سٹیڈیم میں فلڈ لائٹس لگانے کا اعلان چیئرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ محسن نقوی کا وزیر اعلی بلوچستان سرفراز بگٹی کے ہمراہ نواب اکبر علی خان بگٹی سٹیڈیم کا دورہ سابق نگران وزیر اعظم سینٹر… pic.twitter.com/k27VsdBffZ — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) May 7, 2024

Chief Minister Bugti thanked the interior minister for the announcement to install floodlights at the stadium in Quetta.

“The installation of floodlights will help promote cricket and sports activities in the province, which is rich in talent. To a question, he said that the youth of the province will be provided opportunities at the national level.