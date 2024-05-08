33.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
- Advertisement -

PCB to install floodlights at Quetta stadium for PSL matches

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

QUETTA: Interior Minister Naqvi announced the installation of floodlights at Nawab Akbar Bugti cricket stadium within three months in order to promote cricket in Balochistan.

“PCB will fulfil its promise to install floodlights by September. PSL matches will also arranged in Quetta after making the stadium up to the mark,” said Naqvi, who is also chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“Holding of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Quetta is being mulled over,” he said while addressing a press conference during his visit to Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti Cricket Stadium.

He said the PCB would also play its role in the promotion of cricket in Gwadar and Quetta.

Chief Minister Bugti thanked the interior minister for the announcement to install floodlights at the stadium in Quetta.

“The installation of floodlights will help promote cricket and sports activities in the province, which is rich in talent. To a question, he said that the youth of the province will be provided opportunities at the national level.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.