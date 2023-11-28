PCB waives off fine on Azam Khan after backlash on social media

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday reviewed its decision and abolished 50% match fee fine imposed on batter Azam Khan for displaying the Palestinian flag on his bat during National T20 Cup match.

Azam was fined for breaching clothing and equipment regulations (displaying unapproved logo/political messaging), as he didn’t remove the sticker despite the match umpire’s warnings.

However, two days after the incident, the PCB reviewed the penalty and officially waived it.

“Azam Khan‘s 50 per cent fine imposed by match officials has been reviewed and waived off by the Pakistan Cricket Board,” the PCB said in a brief press release.

“Azam Khan was found to have violated Article 2.4 of the PCB Code of Conduct For Players and Players Support Personnel for repeated failure to comply with the instruction or directive of an Umpire during a Match.

“Players and team officials are not permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey personal messages on their equipment unless approved in advance by both player or team official’s cricket association and PCB Cricket Operations Department,” the board’s statement concluded.

The PCB’s decision comes after cricket fans expressed their anger over the action taken against the cricketer on social media.