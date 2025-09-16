PCB's demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft rejected

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has formally rejected the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, Cricbuzz citing its sources reported.

The board wrote a letter to the ICC and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Monday, demanding the removal of Pycroft from the ongoing tournament after the handshake controversy in the India clash.

The fixture, played under a tense backdrop, witnessed unusual scenes right from the toss, where both captains skipped the customary handshake.

According to the PCB, this was on the instructions of match referee Pycroft, a directive they believe went against the spirit of cricket and the MCC’s code of conduct.

“No handshakes were exchanged before or after the match, which is a direct violation of the game’s spirit and long-standing traditions,” the PCB said in its letter, stressing that Andy Pycroft “failed to fulfil his responsibilities as match referee.”

However, according to the publication, the ICC rejected PCB’s request and conveyed their decision formally to the cricket board on Monday night.

“The ICC has reasoned it out, saying the ACC officials on the ground are understood to have told Pycroft that there will not be any handshake at the toss,” the report stated.

“The ICC letter cleared the air and refuted Pakistan’s belief that the match referee was acting on behalf of the Indian team.”

Meanwhile, ARY News has reported that Pycroft is unlikely to officiate in any matches for Pakistan during the tournament and will be replaced by West Indian Richie Richardson.

Boycott threat

Earlier, Pakistan were weighing the option of ‘boycotting’ the remaining fixtures unless the ICC replaces the match referee , ARY News reported on Monday, quoting well-placed sources.

The row emerged during the high-voltage Pakistan-India clash when Pycroft allegedly instructed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands — a move the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) insists was in breach of ICC regulations.

The board had underscored that Pycroft’s actions undermined the spirit of the game and violated established protocols.

According to insiders, the PCB has made it clear that Pakistan’s continued participation in the tournament hinges on corrective measures by the ICC.

The standoff now casts uncertainty over Pakistan’s future matches in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan are scheduled to play UAE in a must-win game to qualify for the super fours of the tournament.