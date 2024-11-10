PCB chief praises Pakistan’s historic series win against Australia

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, heaped high praise on the national men’s cricket team over the historic ODI series victory against Australia.

Pakistan, under newly-appointed captain Mohammad Rizwan, defeated Australia in the third ODI by eight wickets in Perth to win their first series Down Under since 2002.

The visitors lost the first match of the three-match series by two wickets, however, they staged an impressive comeback to win the series 2-1.

After the match, Mohsin Naqvi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team over their historic victory in Australia.

“Congratulations to the national cricket team on defeating Australia in the ODI series,” said the PCB chairman.

“By defeating a strong team like Australia on their home ground, the players have made the nation proud. All players and management deserve praise for this historic victory.”

Naqvi further praised the team for their performance in all three departments of the game.

“Our players outclassed Australia in fielding, bowling, and batting, bringing joy to the faces of the entire nation with this victory,” he added.

Mohsin Naqvi further applauded key performers, who played a key role in Pakistan’s victory throughout the series.

“The excellent bowling performances from Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf helped dismiss Australia for a low score,” the chairman stated.

“Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique batted responsibly to secure the victory,” he added. “Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan also played their role with the bat excellently.”