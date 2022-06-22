PCNS meeting: ‘Talks with TTP to be held within ambit of law, Constitution’

ISLAMABAD: After the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS), Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that talks with banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) will be held within the ambit of the law and the Constitution, ARY News reported.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah along with Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb held a press conference after attending PCNS meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sanaullah said, “The PCNS session was attended by political leadership in which the participants were briefed on Afghanistan situation and talks with TTP. Talks with TTP will be held within the ambit of law and constitution. More PCNS sessions will be held in the coming days.”

“The parliamentarians will be taken into confidence over the PCNS session and an in-camera session will be summoned.”

READ: PPP FORMS COMMITTEE TO REACH OUT OTHER PARTIES OVER TALKS WITH TTP

Responding to the statements of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, the interior minister said that Imran Khan is continuously talking about the amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law for a few days.

“He had also discussed Khurram Dastgir multiple times. Imran Khan should be questioned about the existence of the US conspiracy. Imran Khan should also be questioned regarding the details 70 cases against Shehbaz Sharif.”

He claimed that Imran Khan’s allegations are baseless and corruption had risen during his government. He detailed that the NAB powers of 90-day remand was seized after the amendments and it will also benefit the PTI leaders.

Sanaullah alleged that the PTI chairman wanted to continue his revengeful actions against the political rivals by appointing retired judges to the accountability courts.

PCNS meeting on TTP talks

The political and military top brass held an important session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) under the chair of PM Shehbaz Sharif today.

According to the declaration, the national security institutions briefed the parliamentarians on the internal and external security challenges. The participants were also briefed on the ongoing talks with the proscribed TTP. The institutions apprised the PCNS members regarding the background of TTP talks and its timeline.

READ: PPP TO REACH OUT TO ALLIED PARTIES ON TTP TALKS

Pakistani government is holding negotiations with the banned TTP that is being facilitated by the Afghan government.

A negotiation committee comprising civil and military representatives are holding talks with the TTP ‘within the ambit of the Constitution’ under the supervision of the federal government and the final decision will be made after the approval of the parliament, it read.

Moreover, the members were apprised about the administrative affairs of Pakistan-Afghanistan border. The members were told that Pakistan played an constructive role for peace and stability in Afghanistan which will be continued, whereas, Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan.

Pakistan’s anti-terrorism efforts and sacrifices have been globally acknowledged and there is no organised terrorist infrastruction in any part of Pakistan. The political leadership expressed satisfaction over the progress and strategy to cope with the national security affairs.

Comments