PCNS meets today to discuss national security issues

ISLAMABAD: A Meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) will be held in Islamabad today (Tuesday) to discuss current national security issues.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf will chair the meeting.

Letters have been sent to the members of the Committee to attend the meeting including the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, senior parliamentary leaders of both the Houses, federal ministers, senior political leaders, provincial chief ministers, president and prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The committee will also be attended by senior members of the National Assembly and the Senate, members of standing committees on defense, federal secretaries defense, Foreign Affairs, interior, Kashmir affairs, Health and National Security Division, four provincial chief secretaries, chief secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On July 22, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that talks with banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) will be held within the ambit of the law and the Constitution.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah along with Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb held a press conference after attending PCNS meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Sanaullah said, “The PCNS session was attended by political leadership in which the participants were briefed on the Afghanistan situation and talks with TTP. Talks with TTP will be held within the ambit of law and constitution. More PCNS sessions will be held in the coming days.”

“The parliamentarians will be taken into confidence over the PCNS session and an in-camera session will be summoned.”

