One more session of PCNS to be held before Eid: sources

ISLAMABAD: One more session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) will be held before Eid where recommendations will be reviewed for the federal government, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Today’s session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) was continued for eight hours in Islamabad under the chair of the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser to discuss regional developments including the Afghanistan peace process.

The Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed gave a comprehensive briefing to the participants of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS).

The meeting was attended by the federal ministers, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar, head of national security institutions, chief ministers of all four provinces, opposition lawmakers and others.

According to the information ministry’s statement, such sessions play important role in building national consensus on national issues. During a question and answer session in the briefing, the participants have also presented their suggestions which would be considered as an important part of Pakistan’s security policy.

The parliamentary and political leaders expressed satisfaction at the briefing besides conveying wishes for peace, progress and prosperity in Afghanistan.