PDM announces Islamabad long march against government

KARACHI: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Sunday that the opposition’s movement would no longer be restricted to only holding public gatherings but will launch a road caravan so that citizens can protest for their rights, ARY News reported.

Addressing a PDM rally in Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday, the JUI-F chief announced that opposition parties will march towards Islamabad against the “incumbent government”.

“We will hold rallies in different cities and will launch a long march towards Islamabad against the federal government,” announced Maulana Fazl.

The PDM chief also criticized the PTI government over electoral reforms and termed it as “pre-poll rigging tactics.”

Fazl further said that the country’s economy can never prosper with weak foreign policy.

Addressing the rally, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also vowed to march towards Islamabad under the leadership of JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“We will march towards Islamabad to bury the PTI government,” he announced in a rally.

The PML-N president said that PM Imran made false promises to the people of Sindh and Karachi and did not announce a single mega project for the port city.

PM Khan announced an Rs162 billion package for Karachi and then in 2020 he announced a developmental package worth Rs1,100 billion for the port city but not a single penny was spent on Karachi from the development package.

Read More: FAZLUR REHMAN ANNOUNCES TO POSTPONE PDM’S LONG MARCH

Shehbaz Sharif alleged that Karachi had been receiving a “step-motherly treatment,” from the Centre, adding that the country’s entire economy is linked with Karachi.

Speaking about the transport issues being faced by the people of Karachi, the PML-N leader said that country’s first Metro Bus service should have been launched in Karachi instead of Lahore as it was the right of the people of Karachi.

“PML-N introduced Green Line BRT project and ended terrorism from Karachi under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman back in March had postponed the long march towards Islamabad owing to differences over the resignations option.