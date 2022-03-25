PDM, capital administration deadlock on Islamabad sit-in persists

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has reportedly turned down Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s request for holding a sit-in in the federal capital, ARY News reported on Friday citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) senator Kamran Murtaza moved an application with capital authorities seeking to allow the sit-in in the federal capital.

The capital admin turned down JUI-F’s sit-in request and instead allowed the opposition alliance for holding power shows between 25 and 27.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has submitted an application with the capital administration seeking permission for power show in Islamabad on March 28.

PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry moved application with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.

It emerged yesterday the local administration has issued NOCs to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for holding power shows on different venues in the federal capital on March 25 and 27.

The ruling party had been granted permission to hold its power show in Islamabad’s Parade Ground, whereas, JUI-F was permitted to organise its public gathering at the H-9 plot on strict conditions.

According to the conditions set by the local administration, political parties organising power shows in Islamabad shall not disturb or disrupt the fundamental rights of citizens and adjoining areas.

The participants of the public gatherings will not be allowed to block any road including the arterial roads Srinagar Highway, Islamabad Highway/Expressway and Murree Road.

