PDM-govt rejects Imran Khan’s election announcement demand

ISLAMABAD: The government coalition has reiterated that the general polls would be called by the government and no violent mob would be allowed to dictate the government, a statement issued by the ruling coalition read, ARY News reported.

The unity government coalition, after their consultative session on Monday, issued a joint statement, refusing PTI Chief Imran Khan’s persistent demand to announce the general polls.

The statement read that elements violating the would be dealt with in a stern manner. Violent mobs would not be allowed to dictate the government, it added.

The statement condemned the propaganda against PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as per his constitutional prerogritive, would decide the new army chief, the statement read.

PTI is deliberately maligning national institutions to blackmail the government, the statement read. Running campaigns against institutions is anti-state, it added.

The joint statement read that the economic revival and rehabilitation of flood-affectees is the government’s utmost priority. The government, institutions, and the common people have a consensus that political instability would be dangerous for the country, it added.

The federal government has strengthened after the October 16 by-polls, it claimed. The government strength in the NA has gone up from 174 to 176 after the by-polls, it added.

Imran Khan’s arrogance has caused PTI an eight-seat loss, it added.

