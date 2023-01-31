PDM fails to soothe PPP over boycotting by-polls

KARACHI: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has reportedly failed to convince Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – a key partner of coalition govt in Centre – to boycott upcoming by-polls on vacant National Assembly (NA) seats, ARY News reported citing sources.

PPP Monday announced to contest by-polls on the National Assembly seats and invited applications from the party’s candidates.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the PDM leadership has reached out to PPP to retract its decision of contesting by-polls on NA seats.

While expressing displeasure over PDM’s “solo flight” on a decision to boycott NA by-polls, the PPP leadership said that they are free to make its decision independently.

“We [PPP] are free to make our decisions independently as PDM did not consult PPP over boycott decision,” sources say.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also held several meetings with PPP leadership in past but his efforts went all in vain.

PPP invites applications

Pakistan People’s Party has decided to contest by-polls on the National Assembly seats and invited applications from the party’s candidates, it emerged Monday.

Seasoned PPP leader Farhatullah Babar has called the party candidates to submit their applications for party tickets by February 03.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the schedule for by-polls on 33 National Assembly seats vacated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs.

PTI chairman and former premier Imran Khan will contest the by election for all 33 vacant seats of the National Assembly, scheduled to take place on March 16, party’s senior vice-president Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced on Sunday.

Comments