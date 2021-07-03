PDM to flex political muscles in Swat tomorrow

SWAT: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to hold a public rally in Swat tomorrow (Sunday), ARY News reported.

The public gathering will be held at Grassy Ground in Swat.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) delegation under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif will also participate in the public gathering.

Shehbaz Sharif will be accompanied by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PML-N KP President Amir Muqam and Marriyam Aurangzeb.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PDM head will address the public rally at Grassy Ground Swat.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) would not participate in the rally after they left the multi-party alliance back in April.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on June 20 had announced that PDM will hold a rally in Karachi on July 29, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference in Peshawar, the JUI-F chief said that PDM will hold a “massive” public gathering in Karachi on July 29.

Earlier on July 18, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif held consultations on the next power shows of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).