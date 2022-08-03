PDM, govt alliance to assemble in Islamabad again tomorrow

Islamabad: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and federal government ally parties will sit again tomorrow, to make important decisions, ARY News reported.

According to details, PDM and federal government ally parties will have another session in Prime Minsite house Islamabad tomorrow. Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would also participate in the meeting via video link.

The meeting would be chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The heads of the component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the ruling alliance met in Islamabad today to discuss the prevailing political and economic situation of the country.

The PDM, in their meeting on Wednesday, decided to put PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

PDM leaders include Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Aftab Sherpao, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Kishwar Zehra, Khurshed Shah, Faisal Karim Kundi and other attended the important PDM meeting.

Also Read: PDM decides to put Imran Khan on ECL, sources

However, PTI leaders such as Fawad Chaudhry and Farrukh Habib have responded to the possible listing of the PTI Chief to the ECL as a ‘blunder’. Imran Khan has not travelled abroad even once since his ouster, putting him in the ECL would be a blunder, said PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

Comments