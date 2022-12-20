‘PDM has several plans if Punjab no-confidence vote fails’

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Punjab parliamentary party leader Syed Hassan Murtaza on Tuesday said, if Punjab assembly session is not held tomorrow, we are ready with plan A, B, C, and D, ARY News reported.

While speaking to ARY news, Hassan Murtaza said that the Punjab assembly will not be dissolved under any circumstances, all the parliamentarians agreed on this and the majority of members submitted a no-confidence motion against the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, moreover, they (PTI and PML-Q) have no legal justification to declare the no-confidence motion unconstitutional.

“After the no-confidence motion, the governor Punjab has the authority to decide the next Punjab assembly session, however, doors of the Assembly should not be closed tomorrow.” Hassan Murtaza.

“After bringing a motion of no confidence against Parvez Elahi, it is clear that we don’t want any settlement with him. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will announce the new Chief Minister of Punjab soon.” Hassan added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), have submitted no-trust motion against Punjab chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker to the provincial assembly’s secretariat.

The opposition parties in Punjab have submitted no-trust motion against Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, PA Speaker Sibtain Khan and Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi.

Moreover, PML-N leader Khalil Tahir Sandhu said the governor’s secretariat was contacted to seek his orders to the chief minister for getting the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

