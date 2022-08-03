PDM meeting: Nawaz Sharif wants swift action against PTI

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has urged the coalition government to immediately file a reference against the PTI in Supreme Court, ARY News reported on Wednesday citing sources.

A well-placed source told ARY News that Nawaz had issued directives while speaking during a meeting of the coalition government’s partners held at the Prime Minister’s House with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

Furthermore, the PML-N supreme leader also directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to refrain PTI from holding a protest in Red Zone.

He reportedly also expressed displeasure with PM Shehbaz over his govt measures in controlling the rising inflation, they said.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the Chief of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, who is a part of PDM alliance, strongly criticized the coalition government over rising inflation and “poor’ economic policies.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement leadership also decided to put PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

According to sources, the Pakistan Democratic Movement, in their meeting on Wednesday, decided to take strict action against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief after the ECP’s verdict proving the party took prohibited funds from foreign nationals.

Sources have said that PDM leaders agreed to put PTI Chief Imran Khan’s name on the Exit Control List.

The meeting was attended by the top leadership of the coalition allies, including PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, JWP leader Shahzain Bugti, MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and a number of other leaders.

