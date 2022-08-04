PDM meeting postponed owing to security situation

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which was scheduled to be held on Thursday (today), has been postponed owing to the PTI protest against ECP, ARY News reported.

According to details available with ARY News the PDM leadership has postponed their third sitting due to the protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other security reasons.

PDM and its allied parties were to hold a meeting at the Prime Minister’s House today for the third consecutive day seemingly to finalize a future course of action against Imran Khan.

In yesterday’s sitting, the former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had urged the coalition government to immediately file a reference against the PTI in Supreme Court.

A well-placed source told ARY News that Nawaz had issued directives while speaking during a meeting of the coalition government’s partners held at the Prime Minister’s House with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

He reportedly also expressed displeasure with PM Shehbaz over his govt measures in controlling the rising inflation, they said.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the Chief of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, who is a part of PDM alliance, strongly criticized the coalition government over rising inflation and “poor’ economic policies.

